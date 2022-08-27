Legendary wildlife expert Sir David Attenborough is back in Pembrokeshire as he continues to film for his new tv series.

Sir David, 96, dropped into Skomer Island in June to spot a rich variety of bird and mammal life for the new BBC1 natural history show, Wild Isles.

And yesterday, Friday August 26, there was a sighting of the remarkable veteran in south Pembrokeshire when he visited the Green Bridge of Wales area to spy seals in the sea below.

Blue skies and an even bluer sea wer the ideal conditions that welcomed Sir Dsvid. Picture: David Price

Fans were delighted that Sir David is back in Pembrokeshire once again, with a suggestion that he may have enjoyed seaside holidays in the area when he was a child, and that he was stationed at Dale during the Second World War.

The wildlife legend and his camera crew were busy on the clifftop.Picture: David Price

Sir David was described as a ‘legend’ by David Price, who posted photos of the conservion star on the Pembrokeshire- I LOVE IT! Facebook group.

Supporters called him ‘a truly wonderful human’ ; ‘an inspiration to us all’ and ‘my hero in my most beautiful place’.

Off to spot some seals! Picture: David Price

Another onlooker said: “I walked through the middle of them not realising it was him checking on the seal pups."

The new series is being filmed by Silverback Films and will highlight The series will highlight how the UK is an important place for wildlife and the behaviours of a wide range of animals from across the country.

Sir David said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet. I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

The series is co-produced by The Open University, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said: “The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world – we need to change that.

“Our aim is that this stunning series featuring some of our best-loved species will inspire people to take action to safeguard and restore nature for future generations.”