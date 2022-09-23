A WORKER at a building site in Milford Haven had to be taken to hospital in what was a multi-emergency response to an incident in Milford Haven today, September 23.

Dyfed-Powys Police, Wales Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance all attended the scene which the public were alerted to at around midday.

Police described the incident as an 'industrial incident' but said there was no need for the community to be concerned.

They went on to explain that a builder had been injured.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said one person had to be conveyed to Glangwili Hospital.

Police were stood down at around 3pm.

A statement read: "Police were called to attend an industrial incident at a building site at just after midday.

A worker at a building site was injured. There is no need for community concern.

"Officers have informed the Health and Safety Executive.

The incident took place at Milford Haven's Vicary Crescent

Air Ambulance were at the scene. Photo Natalie Rose

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they were at the scene and one person was taken to Glangwili Hospital.

A statement said: “We were called this morning, Friday 23 September, at approximately 11.16am to reports of an incident on Vicary Crescent in Milton Haven.

"We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, and we were assisted by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was conveyed by road to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen for further treatment."