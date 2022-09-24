WOMEN from Haverfordwest and Saundersfoot are up for prestigious national awards.

Sophie Hinksman, Saundersfoot, is up for Community Connector at the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards, while Julie Edwards, of Haverfordwest, is up forthe Learner Award.

Sophie is a tireless campaigner who has been active in the field of self-advocacy and the rights of people with learning disabilities for many years – seeking to address the inequalities they face.

Julie says completing Chwarae Teg’s Agile Nation2 career development programme at 63, through her inclusive employer - housing association – Ateb, has had a phenomenally positive effect on her life.

Now in its seventh year, the awards, which is hosted on September 29, recognise women’s accomplishments in every aspect of life, from personal achievements to outstanding contributions in their field and community.

Hosted by ITV Cymru Wales news anchor Andrea Byrne and Welsh actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde, this year’s awards will, for the first time ever, become a hybrid event.

Cerys Furlong, chief executive of Chwarae Teg, said: “Womenspire is an awards ceremony like no other.

"Finalists are recognised for achievements from all aspects of life and from across Wales, yet they all have something very much in common – they have all gone above and beyond to make a real positive difference to their own lives and the lives of others.

"We want to shine a light on their remarkable accomplishments, as they can so often go unnoticed. At Chwarae Teg we want to applaud what they have done and hold them up as role models.”

List of nominees below

Community Connector Award – sponsored by Mencap

Sophie Hinksman, Saundersfoot

Gender Equality Champion – sponsored by Academi Wales

Emily Griffiths, Llansteffan

Leader Award – sponsored by Business in Focus

Siân Morgan, Carmarthen

Louise Phillips, Swansea

Learner Award – sponsored by The Open University in Wales

Julie Edwards, Haverfordwest

Celsey Janes, Swansea

Rising Star Award – sponsored by Target Group

Emily Nicole Roberts, Swansea

Casey Hopkins, Swansea

Woman in Sport Award – sponsored by Sport Wales

Siwan Lillicrap, Swansea

The ceremony is headline sponsored by Vauxhall Finance and will take place at the Pierhead Building, Cardiff, whilst being simultaneously broadcast to thousands via ITV Cymru Wales’ Facebook Live and Twitter.