Neyland patients have been thrown a 12-month lifeline following the announcement that the St Clements Surgery is to be temporarily managed by the Health Board.

The surgery was scheduled for closure on October 31 after attempts to find replacement GPs failed.

Now the 4,000 patients who live in the town have been assured that Hywel Dda is prepared to carry the can for the foreseeable future.

But around 2,000 of the surgery’s patients who live nearer to either the Milford Haven or the Haverfordwest surgeries will have to find an alternative practice dependant on their address.

This has raised concern amongst neighbouring practices with GPs expressing their dissatisfaction at the impact the additional patients may have on their practices.

Figures released this week indicate that the St Thomas’s surgery in Milford Haven will see a hefty 5.9 per cent patient increase and the Winch Lane surgery a five per cent increase.

Robert Street surgery, also in Milford Haven, will see an additional 424 patients seeking consultations, which equates to a three per cent increase while Barlow House Surger, will see a 1.6 per cent increase.

Attempts to find new GPs who were prepared to take over the St Clements Surgery practice have been underway for several years however no expressions of interest have been received from existing practices in Pembrokeshire.

Meanwhile Hywel Dda has said it recognises the challenges that this is going to place on both patients and staff who have expressed concerns about the security of their employment.

Whilst there has been no GP service provision at the Johnston branch surgery since early 2020, it appears that this has further declined.

Following reports that Johnston branch surgery is open only two mornings a week, a contractual remedial notice was issued to the practice on September 5, with a response due by October 3.

A remedial notice is issued by the Health Board where it has been identified that a Practice is not meeting the full terms of its contract.

It will set out the issue that has been identified and will give direction on what needs to be done to put the situation right.