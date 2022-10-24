William Hywel John Davies was a Pembrokeshire born philanthropist and campaigner for disadvantaged people across the world. He was a founder member of Hearing Voices Pembrokeshire, Mind Pembrokeshire, and Pembrokeshire Mental Health Advocacy.

He was born in Robeston West and following an undergraduate course obtained in Birmingham University he embarked on a Spanish teaching career. Hywel was an accomplished linguist and intellectual.

It was whilst teaching in Spain that Hywel had his first voice hearing experience. He returned to the UK and continued teaching. Unfortunately, the voices and other frightening thoughts became unbearable and Hywel was admitted to St David’s Hospital in Carmarthen. This was in Hywel’s words a “terrifying” experience.

His journey of recovery started when he heard about the “Hearing Voices” movement which Marius Romme and Sandra Esher co-founded. Hywel talked to his mother about the first conference which was to be held in the Netherlands, and she encouraged him to go. This really was the turning point of his life.

Following his experience in the Netherlands Hywel dedicated his life to raising awareness of mental health and developing approaches and services that enabled recovery.

He became the main financial support for the Global Hearing Voices Movement and financed most of the Hearing Voices Networks in Countries throughout the world and the 170 plus groups now in the UK.

Despite Hywel’s difficulties he travelled to many countries to develop the “Hearing Voices” movement. His conference presentations were moving and inspirational. He was held in such high regard by so many people across the world.

Hywel was proud of the Hearing Voices Cymru website that he created and maintained. This provided many people with information as to how they could live in harmony with their voices.

He had the strength of character to retain his compassion, drive, humility and hope despite his difficult journey of recovery. Hywel had a small group of very close friends who celebrated his unique personality and beliefs.

Hywel had a contagious sense of humour and an expansive knowledge of modern music. He was also a talented poet, and he found his writing very therapeutic.

Hywel was awarded The Radio Pembrokeshire Local Hero Awards 2008: For his Outstanding Contribution to the Community.

During his lifetime Hywel supported the following organizations:

Intervoice

Hearing Voices Network Cymru

Mind Pembrokeshire

Save the Children

Pembrokeshire Frame Ltd.

Advocacy West Wales

Bible Society

Mind

Birmingham University

Aberystwyth University

Smile Train UK

Rethink Mental Illness

The Bible Network

Amnesty International

Precious Life

Peta UK

Premier Christian Radio

IMHCN

Hearing voices networks/groups globally

RSPCA

NSPCC

Society for the Protection of Unborn Children

He independently financed Hearing Voices Information Resource Packs

Conservative Party

Cancer Research UK

Leading The Way

Share Jesus International

Spiritual Crisis Network

National Churches Trust

Canal and River Trust

British Heart Foundation

Royal Mencap Society

Open Doors with Brother Andrew

Practical Action

Blind Veterans UK

London City Mission

Alzheimer's Society

Salvation Army

Combat Stress

The Woodland Trust

Mental Health Foundation

Wycliffe College

Plan International

Christian Aid

Young Minds Trust

Christian Blind Mission

Hywel sadly died March 2020. His legacy was to leave a substantial amount of money to Pembrokeshire charities that directly or indirectly help those suffering with mental health issues.

Hywel often felt inadequate and a failure. The reality was that Hywel was an inspirational person who was dearly loved. His life had a positive impact on hundreds if not thousands of people and he will be remembered for his remarkable achievements.

Frame

Pembrokeshire Mencap

Pembrokeshire Mencap Ltd is delighted to receive support from the Hywel Davies legacy to further develop its facilities at Stackpole Walled Gardens, near Pembroke.

Working with Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire College, the team at Stackpole Walled Garden provides day care for people with learning disabilities.

A range of fruit and vegetables is grown for students to take home and for the Garden’s Cawdors Tearoom which is a popular visitor destination.

The funding will support construction of a training workshop to provide a warm and dry base for students to follow their accredited training.

A vineyard project will provide opportunities for the students to acquire new horticultural skills. The resulting harvest will provide an additional income: important for the charity’s sustainable funding strategy.

The remainder of the funding will enable construction of a seating area for enjoyment by all who work or visit the Walled Garden.

The Hywel Davies legacy will help to sustain this important space for people of all abilities, helping to improve their health and wellbeing.

Pembrokeshire Councilling Service

Pembrokeshire Counselling Service (PCS) is in its 26th year of providing free counselling for the people of Pembrokeshire.

The donation from the Hywel Davies Trust has given us a lifeline and enabled us to continue doing our worthwhile work and to develop the services we offer. We are so grateful to have been chosen as one of Mr Davies’s beneficiaries.

As a charity our organisation can only continue to operate with the help of donations and with the support of our volunteer counsellors, counselling supervisors and telephone assessors. The PCS counselling personnel comprises a small band of qualified volunteers plus trainees who are working towards fulfilling their counselling qualification hours.

We provide short term counselling (6 sessions) for people over the age of 18 years who are suffering from mild to moderate mental health issues. Counselling is conducted either by telephone, Zoom or face to face. The face to face sessions take place at a few safe selected sites in Pembrokeshire.

Tir Dewi

Mind Pembrokeshire

Supporting our local community for 30 years.

In Haverfordwest, our drop in provides a warm welcome, a cuppa and a chat alongside mental health advice every day.

Prefer to book? No problem. We also offer 1-2-1 appointments, telephone support, activity groups and evening support.

New for 2022 – Pembroke Dock

Thanks to a generous donation made by one of our founder members we have finally been able to open a much requested Centre in Pembroke Dock.

Open 5 days a week, drop in or make an appointment for mental health support, housing and benefits advice.

See you soon!

Mental health information. Advice. Community.

www.mindpembrokeshire.org.uk

Pembrokeshire Care Society

Pembrokeshire Care Society strive to support anyone in our local community who is either homeless or faced with homelessness. We believe everyone deserves to be given a chance to build or rebuild their lives.

Supporting People : - Providing mental health counselling, home support visits, and outreach advice surgeries

: - Providing mental health counselling, home support visits, and outreach advice surgeries Advice and Bond : - We offer advice, assistance, and advocacy for anyone over 16. We also run a bond certificate scheme as well as a crisis intervention

: - We offer advice, assistance, and advocacy for anyone over 16. We also run a bond certificate scheme as well as a crisis intervention Pathway Lettings : - At Pathway Lettings, we assist our clients in searching for housing and offer competitive rates for landlords and tenants.

: - At Pathway Lettings, we assist our clients in searching for housing and offer competitive rates for landlords and tenants. The foyer project: - Helping young people into housing and employment

Pembrokeshire Care Society 7 Picton Place Haverfordwest SA61 1LE

PCS@pembrokeshirecaresociety.org.uk 01437 765335

Adferiad

Adferiad is a user and carer-led organisation which provides a broad range of services for people with life challenges, including mental health problems, substance misuse issues and co-occurring and complex needs. The Tenby centre has been granted funding for Photography and a Wellbeing project from the Hywel Davies Legacy Fund. The Photography project had a well-attended launch in Tenby in July with sessions starting in August. The project has also attracted additional funding from local artists who have set up a gallery which donates 25% of profits to the project. A grant funding application for a Wellbeing project was also successful and Tammy Foley, a wellbeing consultant, is leading activities which are well attended and very successful.

Media handles:

Facebook: @adferiad

Twitter: @Adferiad_

Instagram: @adferiadrecovery

LinkedIn: Adferiad Recovery

New Pathways

New Pathways offer free counselling and support for adults and children who have experienced the trauma of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse (sexual violence). We also offer a 24/7 crisis service to people in Pembrokeshire through our Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Carmarthen. Our sincere thanks go to the Hywel Davies’ Legacy for supporting services for people in Pembrokeshire. The Legacy has also helped provide a suite of critical training for professionals and volunteers in Pembrokeshire on mental health and suicide, working with trauma and awareness of sexual violence. Please contact 01685 379310, e-mail enquiries@newpathways.org.uk or visit www.newpathways.org.uk for further information about our services.

Age Cymru

Sandy Bear

Sandy Bear is a registered charity providing a service to all children and young people up to 18 years who have suffered, or who are likely to suffer a bereavement and live in Pembrokeshire.

We believe that every child and young person should have the opportunity to thrive and to be the very best that they can be. For some children and young people, the death of a loved one will turn their world upside down in an instant, leaving them bereft.

Sandy Bear is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to improving and strengthening the emotional health and well-being of young people aged 0-18 (and their families), who have experienced the death of a loved one. We aim to reduce emotional difficulties in childhood and the prevalence of mental illness in later life that can result in a decreased quality of life, poorer educational attainment, social and health problems and increased vulnerability.

We achieve this by working closely with children, young people and families to support them through their grief, and by educating relevant professionals to know what to do when they are dealing with bereavement.

115 Charles St, Milford Haven, SA73 2HW - 01437 700272

VC Gallery

The VC Gallery is a registered Charity based in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. We help service veterans and those in the wider community by getting them engaged in a variety of art projects. We passionately believe that art and culture can improve health, wellbeing, and overall quality of life. The VC Gallery was founded by Barry John MBE after his 24 years of service in the Army. With his artistic background and his involvement in mental health work, he realised the need in the community for his expertise and experiences. Now the VC Gallery is working with veterans, older people, children, and anyone who feels they need time out to socialise and express themselves through art.

30 High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2DA - 01437 765873 - admin@thevcgallery.com

Advocacy West Wales

Dezza Cabin

What Is Dezza's Cabin?

Dezza's Cabin is a community charity based in Pembrokeshire. We are a mobile service and we strive to support our community members in any way we can.

What Do We Do?

We strive to help and support in any and all situations. if we cannot help you ourselves we will signpost you to one of the other many free supporting services that are available. We support people through situations such as: Homelessness, Housing, Alcohol & Substance Misuse, Benefits, Paperwork, Social Services,

T: 07788378391 / E: dezzascabinkw@gmail.com

The DPJ Foundation