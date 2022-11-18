Sue Barker has seemingly slipped up and revealed who will replace her for Wimbledon coverage after quitting the BBC.

The former Tennis star turned TV presenter, 66, has been at the forefront of the BBC’s tennis coverage for three decades but announced she would be stepping down earlier this year.

Clare Balding has long been favourite to step into the role and that seems to have been confirmed following a slip up from Barker who was presented with the lifetime achievement at the Action Women Awards on Wednesday by Balding.

Speaking on stage, Barker said: "I just want to say, leaving Wimbledon, it’s incredibly… I’ve loved it all my life.

“I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare. But also Claire, this year at Wimbledon, myself, you and Isa Guha. To have three women presenting Wimbledon for the first time ever.”

Balding did not reply to Barker’s comment whose replacement is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

Balding has recently presented the Wimbledon highlights programme and has covered multiple sports broadcasts for the network, most recently the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.