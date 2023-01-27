Pembrokeshire’s only community-run swimming pool is facing a three-week closure and costs of £5,000 while a major water leak is repaired.

Supporters of the pool – which became a registered charity in 2014 after being taken over from Pembrokeshire County Council which wanted to shut it down – have rallied round with encouraging messages and donations after the temporary closure plans were announced earlier this week.

SwimNarberth trustees chairman Chris Walters said: "The pool is probably going to cost us around £5K to repair, including the costs of staff holidays etc. So any help we can get with donations is hugely appreciated."

The leak in the pool was discovered after the water level of the pool started to drop.

Three hose pipes were used to feed more water into the pool while investigations begsn to find the source of the leak.

Trustees have explained the situation in a letter to pool users, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

The trustees said: “As you can appreciate, it this is a huge concern to us and with the amount of water escaping we need to take action now before it gets worse.

“Over the last few weeks we have had a variety of companies assist us in finding the source of the leak.

"The pool needs to undergo a major repair which will involve digging up pool side to identify and fix a leaking pipe underground. We will take this opportunity to also re-grout the pool below the waterline.

"All of this will mean we will unfortunately close for approximately three weeks (week commencing 6th February 2023) to complete the work.

"We understand this is short notice, but we hope you understand our predicament. As you can appreciate this closure has not been taken lightly and we will be working tirelessly to get the pool re-open as soon as possible.

"We thank you for all your continued support. We will provide regular updates on our Facebook www.facebook.com/swimnarberth."



