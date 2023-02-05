A biker has denied intentionally causing more than £700 of damage to a motorist’s wing mirror as he rode past her and of driving his Harley Davidson without third party insurance.

Kristopher Soroko, 40, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last Wednesday, January 1.

He is charged with criminal damage on the A477 Llanteg to Kilgetty road, in that he intentionally damaged a wing mirror of a female motorist he was passing.

He is also charged with driving his Harley Davidson without the correct insurance.

Both offences are alleged to have happened on March 27 last year and were denied by Soroko of Rectory Close, Sarn, Bridgend.

The court heard that the driver could see a number of motorbikes coming up behind her as she overtook a car and then pulled back into her lane.

Some of the motorbike riders reportedly made hand gestures at her before Soroko allegedly damaged her wing mirror while driving past her vehicle.

Magistrates adjourned the case for trial next month and released Soroko on conditional bail until then.

