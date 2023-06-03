A BODY has been found following a missing persons investigation in Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police appealed to find a 56-year-old man, who they named as Huw.
He was last seen in Haverfordwest at around 4pm on Friday, June 2. He had been driving a silver Toyota Yaris.
On Saturday afternoon, officers located Huw’s car on the outskirts of Haverfordwest.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson has now confirmed that a body has been found, and officers are supporting Huw’s family.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal earlier to find Huw, missing from Haverfordwest,” they said.
“Sadly, a body has been found during the search, and therefore we are no longer appealing for information.
“Officers are supporting Huw’s family and our thoughts are with them all.”
