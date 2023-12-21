23-year-old Jac Morgan from Brynaman has shined for both his region the Ospreys and on a national level, as co-captain at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France alongside hooker Dewi Lake.

The former Ysgol Dyffryn Aman pupil missed the Ospreys’ loss to Montpellier in the Challenge Cup last weekend and has already been ruled out of the Boxing Day URC derby with the Scarlets.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said in a pre-match conference on December 20 ahead of the fixture with local rivals the Scarlets that the injury is a concern and could lead to surgery.

When asked if Jac will be around on Boxing Day, Toby said: “Jac Morgan won’t. He’s probably going to have to have an operation to repair an injury. We’ll know a little bit more about that in the next couple of days.”

When asked about the time frame for Jac’s return, he said: “If there’s a repair involved then it’ll be more long-term. Those things can be difficult to predict.”

He admitted that he wasn’t sure on the details as the news was just coming through but the Ospreys medical team was ‘plotting a course of action.’

He also said it was a blow for Jac after his stellar 2023. “He was very pivotal in the last Scarlets game to be fair so they’ve got a bit of motivation with the fact that’s he’s not playing I’m sure.”

It will be a blow as Wales head coach Warren Gatland is set to name his Six Nations squad in January ahead of their February 3 tournament opened against Scotland in Cardiff.