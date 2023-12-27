The Brynaman-born Wales captain – who had a fantastic 2023 – has had surgery according to Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

Booth made the announcement in a post-match press conference after the Ospreys beat the Scarlets 25-11 at Parc y Scarlets on Boxing Day. Last week, he told reporters that Jac was being assessed for a knee injury to see whether surgery would be needed but was not sure of the outcome at that time.

The nature of the injury is not known.

Booth said that it would be ‘months not weeks’ before Jac would be back, and that the Six Nations would be extremely unlikely.

Booth said: “Jac had an operation this week. We wish him well of course. No one likes to see any player go through that.

“The operation was a success. It was the right thing to do because you don’t know with all the best scans until you actually get in there and it needed to be done, so that’s the best positive.

"He’s a young man that heal quickly and would have loved nothing more than being out there today but the certainty about being a professional player is that you’re going to spend some time being injured and that resilience gets tested and we’re going to get him better off the pitch so when he comes back, which will be months not weeks, he hits the ground running for sure.”

It is a blow for Jac and for Wales as head coach Warren Gatland is set to name his squad for the tournament in January ahead of the first match against Scotland the following month.