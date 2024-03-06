St Davids' Jasmine Joyce and Lisa Neumann, Tenby's Courtney Keight, former Crymych RFC and Whitland RFC Ladies player Lleucu George and Carys Phillips – daughter of St Davids-born former Wales international Rowland Phillips – will be part of the 37-strong team captained by Hannah Jones.

The squad was selected by head coach Ioan Cunningham, and includes a mix of experienced and seven uncapped players who have impressed in the Wales U20s and the new Celtic Challenge tournament.

Mr Cunningham said: "This was the hardest squad to select since the game went professional in 2022 and there was plenty of debate within the coaching group around selection.

"This 2024 Six Nations campaign promises to be the biggest and toughest tournament so far but we are all excited to see the players named set new standards and take this team to new heights."

The majority of the squad participated in last year's WXV1 tournament in New Zealand, placing Wales sixth in the world rankings.

This year, the team also welcomes seven uncapped players: Jenny Hesketh, Cath Richards, Molly Reardon, Jenni Scoble, Gwennan Hopkins, Mollie Wilkinson and Sian Jones.

The Wales Women's Six Nations squad: Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs, Abbey Constable, Carys Phillips, Kelsey Jones, Molly Reardon, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Donna Rose, Jenni Scoble, Abbie Fleming, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Bryonie King, Shona Wakley, Alisha Butchers, Georgia Evans, Alex Callender, Kate Williams, Bethan Lewis, Gwennan Hopkins

Backs: Jasmine Joyce, Nel Metcalfe, Jenny Hesketh, Courtney Keight, Kayleigh Powell, Cath Richards, Lisa Neumann, Amelia Tutt, Hannah Jones (captain), Kerin Lake, Hannah Bluck, Carys Cox, Lleucu George, Mollie Wilkinson, Niamh Terry, Keira Bevan, Sian Jones, Meg Davies.

Five Development players – Hanna Marshall, Seren Singleton, Maisie Davies, Cadi-Lois Davies and Alaw Pyrs – have been invited to train with the squad.

The team will kick off their campaign against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on March 23.