The Wales XV to face Italy has been announced by head coach Warren Gatland, for the final round of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations and includes the Haverfordwest-born former Sir Thomas Picton School pupil Kemsley Mathias who takes his place as hooker cover on the bench.

The match is to be held at the Principality Stadium on March 16, with kick-off at 2.15pm, and will be broadcast on BBC and S4C.

In other changes in the team, George North and Nick Tompkins will return to the starting line up in the centre. Alex Mann will be start at blind-side flanker and Dillon Lewis will make his first start of the campaign at tight-head prop.

Prop Harri O’Connor could win his first senior international cap as he’s among the replacements.

Warren Gatland said: "This is an important game for us.

"We definitely don’t want to finish bottom and the squad is hungry to win.

"Italy have quality players throughout the side and have been good at taking opportunities when they get them to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

"We’re excited and will step up and welcome the challenge ahead.

"We’re still looking for that 80-minute performance and have spoken about needing to be better in the big moments especially.

"We understand that external pressure and expectation comes with international rugby.

"It’s about embracing that, continuing the hard work and fronting up in training to go out there and be accurate and disciplined on Saturday."

Wales team to face Italy at Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday, March 16, 2.15pm: 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Josh Adams, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Dafydd Jenkins (Captain), 5 Adam Beard, 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Mackenzie Martin, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady.