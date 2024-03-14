Macs Page will start at inside centre.

The former Ysgol y Preseli student retains his place after scoring a try in last weekend's defeat to France.

This final round match of the 2024 Under 20 men’s Six Nations championship will take place at Cardiff Arms Park.

Head coach Richard Whiffin has made several line up changes to his matchday 23 team, alongside two positional alterations.

Full-back Huw Anderson will move to wing, paving the way for Matty Young to wear the number 15 jersey and earn his first U20 cap.

Meanwhile, Elijah Evans will start at outside centre for his first cap - with Macs moving to inside - and Rhodri Lewis gets his first start of the campaign at scrum half.

In the forwards, Evan Wood is set to start at hooker in place of Harry Thomas while Jonny Green re-enters the second row at the expense of Osian Thomas.

Harry Beddall will take over as captain from the openside flanker position due to an injury ending captain Harri Ackerman's tournament early.

Whiffin expressed both anticipation and resolve in the face of this final match.

The head coach said: "We've come to the end of the campaign, and we've got quite a few boys banged up.

"This game is also an opportunity to see some other players under a pressure situation.

"It’s a chance for those selected to put their hands up for selection in the World Cup later this year."

The campaign has been a challenging one, with Whiffin acknowledging the team's inconsistency.

He said: "We’ve shown elements of strong attack, strong defence and strong set piece and decent collision throughout the tournament but only sporadically and not simultaneously so that has been the message this week to the boys."

He added: "We have shown good aspects to our game, but we have to be able to deliver all those elements together consistently."

The match will kick off at 7.30pm on March 15, under the lights of Cardiff Arms Park.

Those who cannot make it to the stadium can catch the action live on channel S4C.

Wales U20 team to face Italy U20: 15 Matty Young, 14 Huw Anderson, 13 Elijah Evans, 12 Macs Page, 11 Aidan Boschoff, 10 Harri Ford, 9 Rhodri Lewis; 1 Josh Morse, 2 Evan Wood, 3 Kian Hire, 4 Jonny Green, 5 Nick Thomas, 6 Lucas de la Rua, 7 Harry Beddall (Captain), 8 Morgan Morse.

Replacements: 16 Harry Thomas, 17 Jordan Morris, 18 Sam Scott, 19 Gethyn Cannon, 20 Osian Thomas, 21 Ieuan Davies, 22 Elis Price, 23 Kodi Stone.