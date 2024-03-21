Jasmine Joyce from St Davids and Lleucu George, formerly of Crymych and Whitland RFC Ladies, will start on the wing and at fly half respectively.

Carys Phillips, daughter of St Davids-born Rowland Phillips, is the replacement hooker for the match at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, March 23.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has announced the squad which includes Hannah Jones as captain and Alex Callender as vice captain.

Jenny Hesketh will make her Wales debut at full-back, whilst Sian Jones readies to make hers off the bench.

The team will also see Natalia John return at lock after missing out on Wales' autumn WXV1 campaign.

Announcing the team, Cunningham said: "There was much debate around this selection and that demonstrates the strength in depth we are now building in the squad.

"The players have been working really hard and pushing each other since we have been in camp, and we are looking forward to the challenge of Scotland in Cardiff.

"Test matches against Scotland have traditionally been close and tight affairs and we are expecting the same on Saturday."

Cunningham gave props to Hesketh who joined the squad recently but quickly impressed both on and off the field.

"Jenny Hesketh has impressed on and off the field, since she joined up with us and fully deserves to make her Wales debut," he said.

The coach expressed his joy to see Natalia John make a comeback after missing out on the WXV1 campaign in New Zealand during the autumn.

"It’s great to see Natalia John back and all of us know how hard she has worked to get back in the side after being sidelined since the last Six Nations campaign.

"Her resilience has been an inspiration to all of the squad, coaches and staff," he remarked.

Further praising the team’s morale and efforts, Cunningham reminded everyone about the importance of the Welsh public's backing.

"The support of the Welsh public proved key when we are at the Arms Park during last season’s campaign and all the players are excited to be back in the Welsh capital."

Wales Womens team to face Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park: 15 Jenny Hesketh, 14 Jasmine Joyce, 13 Hannah Jones (captain), 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Nel Metcalfe, 10 Lleucu George, 9 Keira Bevan; 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4 Natalia John, 5 Abbie Fleming, 6 Alisha Butchers, 7 Alex Callender (vice-captain), 8 Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: 16 Carys Phillips, 17 Abbey Constable, 18 Donna Rose, 19 Georgia Evans, 20 Kate Williams, 21 Sian Jones, 22 Niamh Terry, 23 Carys Cox.