Cardigan Swimming Club took children aged four to teenagers and, with the help of dedicated coaches, helped them develop into competent swimmers who enjoyed swimming both competitively and recreationally.

The club, which had 50 members, operated in the main pool and the toddler pool of Cardigan Swimming Pool.

Last year members joined in a swimathon to raise 10 per cent match funding for a Sports Wales grant.

The club held its last training session last Monday, March 19.

“It was a very sad night,” said a club spokesperson. “It was our last Cardigan Swimming Club training session, due to the imminent closure of Cardigan Swimming & Fitness Centre.

“We have 50 members. Where are these children going to swim now? Where are the children of Cardigan going to learn to swim?”

Cardigan Swimming and Fitness Centre announced earlier this month that it was closing on March 31, due to the increase in energy costs and reduced income levels, as well as the significant costs associated with maintenance and repair.

“To continue to maintain the pool with such budget challenges will force the trust into insolvency which would risk losing the building,” said a statement from the trustees.

The pool has been a feature of the town for more than 40 years, helping countless children learn to swim and provided a place where people can meet, socialise, and exercise.

The trustees said that they were in discussion with Ceredigion County Council to discuss transferring the asset into council ownership.

In the meantime, Cardigan’s young swimmers will face a nine-mile drive to Crymych Leisure Centre or 11 miles to Newcastle Emlyn pool in order to keep fit and maintain their technique.