Kathleen Waters, 60, of The Jeffreyston Inn in Jeffreyston, was fined in June for failing to provide accounts to Companies House.

Waters was back before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on March 21 where she faced three offences.

The defendant was accused of, following that previous conviction, failing to deliver a copy of every document required to be comprised in the accounts of KDW Inns Limited – which she is a director of – in respect of its accounting reference period up to August 31, 2021

Waters was also alleged to have been a director of KDW Inns Limited, which, for the period ending May 31, 2023, failed to deliver a copy of its accounts for the financial year ending August 31, 2022, to Companies House.

She was also accused of being the director of a company which failed to deliver a confirmation statement before the end of the period of 14 days after the end of a review period.

Waters pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

She was fined a total of £775, and must pay a further £310 surcharge and £75 in costs.