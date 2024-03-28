Ian Osborne, of Pure Air Services Ltd, was due to attend at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on March 14 where he faced two offences.

It was alleged that Osborne was a director of a company which, for the period ending March 31, 2023, failed to deliver a copy of its accounts for that financial year to Companies House.

He was also accused of being the director of a company which failed to deliver a confirmation statement before the end of the period of 14 days after the end of a review period.

The offences were proved in Osborne’s absence.

The 47-year-old, of Upper Lamphey Road in Pembroke, was fined a total of £660, and was ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £75 in costs.