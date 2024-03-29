Nigel Hooper, 51, of Cresselly, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences against the same complainant.

Hooper was alleged to have assaulted a woman, causing her actual bodily harm, in Efailwen, Carmarthenshire, on July 2, 2021.

He was also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

It was alleged that, between December 2015 and March 2024, Hooper controlled his partner by constantly checking on her whereabouts, calling and messaging her, and by controlling her access to their finances – all under fear of violence.

No pleas were entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 25.

Hooper was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 26 to enter his pleas.