A PEMBROKESHIRE man is accused of controlling and assaulting his partner.
Nigel Hooper, 51, of Cresselly, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences against the same complainant.
Hooper was alleged to have assaulted a woman, causing her actual bodily harm, in Efailwen, Carmarthenshire, on July 2, 2021.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He was also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.
It was alleged that, between December 2015 and March 2024, Hooper controlled his partner by constantly checking on her whereabouts, calling and messaging her, and by controlling her access to their finances – all under fear of violence.
No pleas were entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 25.
Hooper was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 26 to enter his pleas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article