Jake Roberts, 22, of no fixed abode, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in November 2021.

However, Roberts was now charged with making an indecent image of a child and two breaches of his sexual harm prevention order.

The first breach charge related to allegations that Roberts deleted the Telegram app and search history from his phone in Cilgerran between September 12 and October 27.

The second breach related to accusations that he failed to allow police officers to access a Snapchat account on November 14 in Cilgerran.

He was also accused of having a Category A image – the most serious type – on August 30 in Cilgerran.

At Swansea Crown Court on December 13, Roberts pleaded guilty to deleting the Telegram app and search history, but denied the remaining charges.

The defendant reappeared at court on March 20 and also pleaded guilty to the second breach of the sexual harm prevention order.

Prosecutor Helen Randall told Swansea Crown Court on March 27 that Roberts’ pleas were acceptable.

He had been due to stand trial on April 3, but this has now been vacated.

Roberts was remanded back in to custody, and will be sentenced on April 17.

The judge, Recorder Christian Jowett, ordered that a pre-sentence report is prepared, and told the defendant that all sentencing options remain open.