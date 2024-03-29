The recipients included Pembrokeshire College, Stepaside CP School, Llawhaden Community Council, Dinas Wellbeing Hub, Simpson Cross Activities Group, Tabernacle United Reformed Church in Pembroke, and Warren-based Esteam.

The Simpson Cross project has been boosted by the funding (Image: Pembrokeshire Coast Trust)

These projects have worked to enhance biodiversity, combat climate change, and increase the availability of green spaces within the county.

The projects have made great strides with the transformation of an old church garden into a diverse habitat at the Tabernacle URC and the creation of a Welsh heritage orchard.

A recognised contribution also includes the rewilding of unused land on education campuses such as the project at Ysgol Harri Tudur.

Croft Gardens has benefitted from funding (Image: Pembrokeshire Coast Trust)

Here, well-timed with a curriculum-linked outdoor activities program for Years 7 and 8 students, the completion of the rewilding process was marked by new oak signpost installations.

Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire College benefitted from the timing of campus improvements with the recent COP28 summit's focus on biodiversity.

The expansion included new animal habitats, lodgings, and the sowing of wildflower seeds on prepared ground.

Katie Macro, director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, praised the efforts.

She said: "The Force for Nature grants not only provide financial support but are also effective in fostering a sense of collective responsibility and stewardship among local communities.

"Over 600 volunteer hours have been accrued across the nine projects, with 15.95 acres of land enhanced.

"It has been an absolute delight to watch these projects grow and come to fruition and shows how small actions on a grassroots level can lead to significant change for the better."

The project in Dinas has been boosted with funding (Image: Pembrokeshire Coast Trust)

Set up in 2021, the Force for Nature mini grants scheme is funded by the Welsh Government and managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust.

Offering grants of up to £4,000 to local projects which support biodiversity, create new green spaces or focus on conservation or climate change.

Detailed information about the scheme can be found on the Pembrokeshire Coast Trust website.