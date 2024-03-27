After a goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium, Rob Page’s team missed out on a spot in this summer’s UEFA European Championship when Daniel James missed the deciding penalty.

But despite the result, Tenby’s under 12s players had an experience of a lifetime as the pre-match flag bearers.

Tenby under 12s were flag bearers at Wales v Poland. (Image: Supplied)

The team travelled to Cardiff and got to head behind the scenes at the stadium – before holding the flags for each of the sides as they walked out and sung the anthems.

Manager Ben Field Thomas said that the opportunity arose with Tenby AFC being an FAW platinum accredited club. Because of this, they were able to apply for the experience.

Tenby under 12s join in with the anthem out on the pitch. (Image: Supplied)

The boys had a great time with this once in a lifetime opportunity, and had a front-row seat to soak in the incredible atmosphere created by the Red Wall.

“The football club would like to thank the FAW for this opportunity for the under 12s,” he added.