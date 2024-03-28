Snow has fallen overnight in Ammanford, and a couple of inches have settled on Betws mountain.
The Nags Head pub in Lampeter posted on Facebook: "Someone say snow day!, if it carries on like this bring a carrier bag of wood for the fire and get a hot toddie on us this Thursday."
Meanwhile another Facebook user posted on their profile page: "Penuwch SY25 this morning" with others commenting about their area.
"Roads are mostly clear with melting slush," said Suzanne Kay Hill
"We have it too in Llanafan," added Jillian Grace Hickson.
Carmarthenshire County Council has also posted an update.
A spokesperson said: “Some areas of Carmarthenshire have had snow overnight. Our grinding machines have been out in the early hours. We will continue to monitor and respond to the weather.
“Take care and drive safely.”
There have been no reports of traffic disruption so far.
