Experts have warned that a little-known DVLA rule could leave motorists facing a hefty fine this year.

Drivers must update their address on their licence, vehicle log book, vehicle tax, and private number plate documents every time they move.

Failing to do so could land you a £1,000 fine.

Experts from Motor Match explained: “Address updates are more than just a matter of compliance. In the unfortunate event of an accident, having accurate address details ensures that essential information reaches the right individuals promptly, expediting necessary processes and potentially saving lives.

"The DVLA's requirement to update address information extends beyond just your driving licence; it includes your vehicle log book, direct debit for vehicle tax, and private number plate documents. Failing to update these details can lead to significant fines of up to £1,000, making it crucial for all drivers to be vigilant about keeping their information current.

"Even temporary moves, such as living away at university, warrant an update of your address details with the DVLA. This ensures that your records accurately reflect your situation and prevents unnecessary complications down the road. The process is both cost-free and convenient, allowing you to continue driving while awaiting your updated licence.

"At Motor Match, we place the utmost importance on the safety and convenience of our customers. We encourage all drivers to prioritise the accuracy of their address details, not only to avoid fines but also to maintain the integrity of their vehicle-related paperwork. Staying vigilant in this regard is an essential part of being a responsible and law-abiding driver."

Martin Lewis DVLA driving licence warning

Martin Lewis has warned drivers who passed their test before 2015 to make a “quick check” now to avoid a £1,000 fine.

The DVLA has found that more than two million licences may be out of date, putting drivers at risk of a fine.

Photocard licences must be renewed every ten years to ensure the image is a true likeness of the driver.

Expiry dates are displayed in section 4b on the front of cards.

Failing to return an expired licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis warned in his latest newsletter: “Has your photo driving licence expired? 2m have. They usually expire after 10 years - so check its SECTION 4B to see. Our driving licence check guide has full info on how to renew safely and cheaply and avoid a hefty fine.

“A quick check now could save you a fine of up to £1,000 if your photocard's expired. It's an annoying £14 to renew (£17 if you renew by post), but that's a far better option than the fine."

The DVLA advises people to renew on its official website as it is the quickest and cheapest method.

Applications cost £14 and are usually processed within five days.

Third party websites charge additional fees.

Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We encourage customers to use GOV.UK as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew their photocard driving licence.

“If you stop driving altogether, you should inform DVLA and return your licence rather keeping it as a form of out of date photo ID.”