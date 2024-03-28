The trio, Jasmine Joyce from St Davids, Lleucu George who played for Crymych and Fishguard, and Carys Phillips - daughter of St Davids born Rowland Phillips, have been selected by head coach Ioan Cunningham for the match on March 30 at Ashton Gate, Bristol.

Cunningham highlighted the team's potential saying, "We have strength in depth in the squad and this is an opportunity for the players selected to show what they can do."

He emphasised the challenge ahead and the need for improved performance.

Cunningham said: "We need to focus on what we do and we had a robust review of the Scotland game and the players identified the areas that we have to improve on for this weekend’s Test match."

Wales Womens' team to face England: Jenny Hesketh, Jasmine Joyce, Hannah Jones (captain), Kerin Lake, Carys Cox, Lleucu George, Sian Jones; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Donna Rose, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Kate Williams, Alex Callender (vice-captain), Bethan Lewis

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Abby Constable, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Natalia John, Alisha Butchers, Keira Bevan, Kayleigh Powell, Nel Metcalfe.