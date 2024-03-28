After ten days of necessary round-the-clock work, the railway between Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock was re-opened on March 28.

During this time, Network Rail replaced more than 200 metres of track, putting down 300 tonnes of ballast between Pembroke station and Pembroke Dock.

Work to improve drainage between Narbeth and Kilgetty stations was completed at the same time.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: "This essential work in Pembrokeshire demonstrates our commitment to improving the reliability of the service we provide to passengers along our route.

"We know that replacing the track can be disruptive and very noisy, so I would like to thank the residents of Pembroke for their patience while our team carried out this crucial work."

Colin Lea, planning and performance director at Transport for Wales added: "We’re pleased that our colleagues in Network Rail have completed this essential work and that Transport for Wales rail services resumed today.

"We’d like to thank passengers for their patience while this work has progressed and look forward to welcoming passengers back in time for the Easter weekend."