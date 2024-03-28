The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) says wind gusts of between 50 and 70mph could bring lightning, hail and isolated tornadoes across much of the two countries as the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The warning is in place until 8pm this evening and covers most of Wales, the Midlands, the South West, parts of central and northern England and the Channel Islands.

A spokesperson for TORRO said that there is a "low-end chance" of a tornado developing.

They said: "Whilst the overall tornado threat is low, given the linear nature of much of the activity, there is a low-end chance of one or two developing from parts of South West England into central and southern England and the Midlands."

Parts of west Wales saw snow overnight, with rain forecast for much of the region as we head into this evening.