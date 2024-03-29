Western Telegraph
Traffic delays due to multi-vehicle A40 collision

Traffic delays due to A40 Arnold's Hill collision

By Becky Hotchin

  • Reports are coming in of a multi-vehicle collision on a main Pembrokeshire road.
  • Police are asking drivers to plan an alternative route if possible.
  • Our live traffic feed says that the road is blocked and traffic queueing.
  • Traffic is currently queuing both ways at turn off for The Rhos.
  • We will bring you more on this as we have it.

