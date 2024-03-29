Traffic delays due to multi-vehicle A40 collision

- Reports are coming in of a multi-vehicle collision on a main Pembrokeshire road.
- Police are asking drivers to plan an alternative route if possible.
- Our live traffic feed says that the road is blocked and traffic queueing.
- Traffic is currently queuing both ways at turn off for The Rhos.
- We will bring you more on this as we have it.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here