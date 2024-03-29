Robert Preen, of Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, was caught driving his red Vauxhall Grandland while over the limit on Saturday May 20 last year.

Preen was driving the vehicle on Laws Street near to his home address.

When officers breathalysed him they recorded a reading of 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.

Preen, 34, denied the offence and stood trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Thursday March 28. He was found guilty of the offence.

Magistrates imposed an immediate interim driving disqualification and remanded Preen on unconditional bail.

He will be sentenced next month following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.