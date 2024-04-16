One defendant was charged with common assault against a woman, while another was accused of driving while high on cocaine.

Their cases were heard Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

ANTHONY REES, 40, of Hall’s Nook in Rosemarket, has denied assaulting a woman.

Rees was accused of one offence of common assault in Rosemarket on April 6.

He pleaded not guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

Rees was granted bail, and will return to court on May 23 for trial.

JAMIE DAVIES, 52, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, has denied driving while high on cocaine.

Davies was charged with two offences of drug-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.

He was accused of being behind the wheel of a Nissan Juke on the A477 Waterloo Road in Pembroke Dock on October 14.

He was alleged to have recorded no less than 240 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood, and 14µg/L of cocaine in his blood.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – are 50µg/L for benzoylecgonine and 10µg/L for cocaine.

He pleaded not guilty to both offences, and was granted bail ahead of returning to court on April 16.