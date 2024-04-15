The Brecon Mountain Rescue team were called by Dyfed-Powys Police to help find a group of walkers on Saturday (April 13) who got lost in the low cloud cover near Talybont-on-Usk.

Things were complicated for rescue team members as the group of four hikers had fallen out of phone signal and could not be contacted for more information after their initial call for help.

The team sent out search parties and deployed a drone to try and find the lost group as well as searching local laybys and car parks in case they had made their way back to their car.

Eventually the group managed to find their way back to their car and rang the rescue team to tell them they were safe whilst driving home.

A spokesperson for the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said: “Dyfed-Powys Police contacted the team regarding a group of four who had become lost in low cloud whilst descending from The Bomber Memorial to Blaen Y Glyn above Talybont-on-Usk reservoir.

“Unfortunately the group had dropped out of phone signal so no further information could be obtained after the initial call for assistance.

“Search parties were dispatched to search routes leading from the memorial, the drone was deployed to search the Blaen Y Glyn valley and team members tasked to visit all local car parks and lay-bys to ascertain if the missing group had made their own way back to their car.

“The group had managed to self-rescue and as soon as they were back in signal, on their drive home, contacted the team to assure them they were safe.

“If you are lost or in need of medical assistance in a wild and remote place away from road vehicle access, phone 999 or 112 ask for the Police and ask them to contact Mountain Rescue.”