Josh Turnbull, born in Haverfordwest but who grew up in Newcastle Emlyn, has called time on his illustrious career.

After 334 top-level games over 16 years for Scarlets and Cardiff Rugby, the 36-year-old has agreed to take up a coaching role at the Cardiff Rugby academy.

Turnbull has trained at Newcastle Emlyn and played for Llandovery RFC and Llanelli RFC.

A back row specialist with 11 caps for Wales, he has played an intrinsic role in aiding Cardiff to win the 2018 European Challenge Cup.

He also bagged the Peter Thomas Player of the Season award in 2021-22.

Turnbull said: "It’s been a difficult decision to call time on my career, which has gone in the blink of an eye, but I am comfortable it is the right one for myself and my family.

"Reaching 200 appearances for Cardiff has been a huge motivator for me."

He fondly recalled making his 200th appearance at the Arms Park amidst cheering family and friends.

He discussed his gratitude to everyone who participated in his journey and expressed his excitement towards the upcoming coaching chapter in his life.

He said: "There is so much talent coming through in this region; you only need to look at the lads who have come through this year to see that, and I’m excited to pass on my experience."

Despite grappling with injuries recently, Turnbull has showcased consistent stellar performances.

He was one step away from breaking the record of the United Rugby Championship’s all-time appearance charts, in second place of the BKT United Rugby Championship behind John Muldoon.

In preparation for his forthcoming role, Turnbull has already gained coaching experience from stints at Newcastle Emlyn, and Scarlets U18.

Currently, he serves as the defence and lineout coach at Carmarthen Quins.

He was hailed as an 'absolute warrior' by Cardiff Rugby.