Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers attended a crash in the car park next to Gray Hill Surgery, Caldicot at around 11.25am on Saturday April 13.

The crash involved a car – a black Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old woman from Caldicot, received life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gwent Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV covering Gray Hill Surgery car park, and the surrounding areas between 11am and 11.25am to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400118919 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."