Four decades on from the start of the Miners' Strike, The State of the Coalfields 2024 report indicates continued economic challenges in these areas.

Produced by the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research at Sheffield Hallam University, the study is the third commissioned by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT).

Though significant job expansion has occurred in the former coalfields, growth lags behind that observed in the primary regional cities.

Specifically, there are a mere 57 employee positions for every 100 working-age inhabitants in the former coalfields.

This compares to a national average of 73 jobs per 100 residents, and 88 per 100 in the major regional centres.

Consequently, numerous coalfield residents commute to neighbouring towns and cities for employment.

The report also highlights that job quality in the former coalfields falls below standards seen elsewhere.

More than half of the working residents are involved in manual labour jobs, and average hourly wages are six to seven per cent below the national average. Warehousing is also a prominent employer, with 175,000 working in the industry from former coalfields areas, almost as many as the coal industry itself employed prior to the 1984 strikes.

Through these changes, the study argues, the young and better-qualified residents are being driven away from their native communities for better opportunities.

This results in a population in the former coalfields which is generally older and in poorer health, with an above-average number claiming disability benefits.

In fact, almost 600,000 coalfield residents, equating to around one in six adults of working age, claim out-of-work benefits of one type or another.

Professor Steve Fothergill, co-author of the report, said: "Britain’s coalfields have moved on since the job losses of the 1980s and 90s.

"There has been substantial progress in new job creation and the former coalfields have emerged with new roles in local and regional economies.

"But the full benefits of job growth have not always filtered through to local residents, leaving behind many people and communities."

The CRT is calling on UK governments and community leaders to support economic growth in former coalfield communities as part of a wider employment and regeneration strategy.

The Trust implements a community wealth-building model to address the issues illuminated by the report.

Industrial units are built for SMEs to drive job creation and economic growth, and the ensuing rental income is used to fund charitable initiatives designed to tackle social and financial issues.

Funding for the CRT is supplied by the governments of Scotland and Wales for projects in their respective countries.

Linda McAvan, chairperson of the CRT, said: "We are seeing positive steps towards improving the economy in the former coalfields – however it is concerning that our progress is slower than in other parts of the country.

"We are keen to work with political decision makers at all levels so that we can enable our communities to reach their full potential."

Alex Davies-Jones MP, chairperson of the Coalfield Communities APPG said: "With this year marking the 40th Anniversary of the Miners' Strike, this report could not be more timely.

"The CRT do fantastic work to breathe opportunity and life back into these areas – they can count on my full support."