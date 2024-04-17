HSBC in Tenby’s Tudor Square has been the only bank in the seaside resort since Barclays shut in November 2022, following the closures of Lloyds, NatWest and Santander.

The HSBC closure announcement was made shortly afterwards.

The Tenby branch was one of 114 UK branches on the closure list.

It was originally planned that the Tudor Square branch would close its doors for the final time in April 2023, but following the initial announcement, "an independent report recommended more cash deposit services were made available to support the local community,” said a spokesperson for HSBC.

The bank, originally the Midland, has been a presence in the cenrre of Tenby for many decades. (Image: Google Street View)

“We therefore paused our closure and kept the branch open whilst we worked closely with industry partners and the Financial Conduct Authority to launch an Enhanced Post Office which is now open.

So when will the branch close?





“I can now confirm our branch will close permanently on August 6, 2024.”

“While more customers are choosing mobile, online and phone banking, I know others still value our face-to-face service, so you’ll find all our usual services at the Haverfordwest branch located at 41 High Street."

Post Office services

The Enhanced Post Office is in Tenby Post Office and Stores, opposite the Five Arches.

The post office has recently had an upgrade "to offer a wide range of face-to-face essential banking services, reduce queue times and provide a more private environment in which to bank."

Tenby postmaster Vince Malone said at the time of the HSBC closure announcement that he would be putting plans in place to redesign the business.

He commented: "If we get the extra volume of people in that we did when Barclays closed, that will be significant.”

The Barclays spokesperson said that there are seven free ATMs within two kilometres and three stores in the area with a PayPoint where customers cancel cash and transfer money.