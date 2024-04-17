Their performances at the De Valence Pavilion in Tenby are being made possible through the Welsh Arts Council’s Night Out Scheme.

The scheme aims to encourage, enable and support high-quality professional performances in communities throughout Wales, and contribute to the use of village halls and community venues. Groups are allowed to have three events under this scheme a year,

Get 'all shook up'





The first one upcoming at the De Valence is this Saturday, April 20, when award-winning Elvis impersonator Ian Pollock will be starring in the musical comedy Blue Hawaii: Pretender in Paradise.

Ian – winner of Best Sideburns at GlosVegas 2014 – will star in his version of the classic Elvis film Blue Hawaii.

The show starts at 7pm, and tickets are £5, available from Tenby Town Council Office in the De Valence Pavilion, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/tenby-town-council or cash on the door.

Coming up later in the year, there will be a Rajasthani Circus show in June, and Tibetan monks in October.

For more information see the De Valence Pavilion website.