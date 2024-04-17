Tibetan monks, an Indian circus and an Elvis look-alike will all be making an appearance in a Pembrokeshire venue this year.
Their performances at the De Valence Pavilion in Tenby are being made possible through the Welsh Arts Council’s Night Out Scheme.
The scheme aims to encourage, enable and support high-quality professional performances in communities throughout Wales, and contribute to the use of village halls and community venues. Groups are allowed to have three events under this scheme a year,
Get 'all shook up'
The first one upcoming at the De Valence is this Saturday, April 20, when award-winning Elvis impersonator Ian Pollock will be starring in the musical comedy Blue Hawaii: Pretender in Paradise.
Ian – winner of Best Sideburns at GlosVegas 2014 – will star in his version of the classic Elvis film Blue Hawaii.
The show starts at 7pm, and tickets are £5, available from Tenby Town Council Office in the De Valence Pavilion, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/tenby-town-council or cash on the door.
Coming up later in the year, there will be a Rajasthani Circus show in June, and Tibetan monks in October.
For more information see the De Valence Pavilion website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here