Sport Pembrokeshire hosted the primary school event on March 19 at Fishguard Leisure Centre, witnessing participation from pupils from seven schools.

Showcasing talent from boys and girls from years three to six, the competition included categories for all styles and street dance for soloists, duos, and teams.

55 talented performers contested in the solo street dance category.

The competition saw performances from pupils of Ysgol Bro Gwaun as a group and individuals, presenting an exciting spectacle for the primary school attendees.

Dance coaches Lucy Kerrison and Kelci Francis, along with judges Finola, Kelly and Lowri, were instrumental in steering the competition.

More than 70 secondary school pupils took part (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The judges represented FF Dancers, Kelly Williams School of Dance and Lowri Jones School of Dance respectively.

The rewarding day saw the distribution of 48 medals, 22 trophies, and numerous certificates, including awards for exceptional performers.

The secondary school dance competition was held on February 29 at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre and saw 77 girls from years seven to 11 participate.

A vast range of categories, including street, all style, freestyle, jazz and cheer dances were contested.

Judges Finola and Kelly, with assistance from Lucy and Kelci, oversaw this competition.

Furthermore, Kelci, a former Ysgol Harri Tudur pupil, delivered spectacular performances throughout the day.

The success of the competitions was underpinned by the enthusiastic participation of the young dancers and the supportive atmosphere generated by all in attendance.

Some of the schools now advance to the UDOIT Dance Competition in Cardiff.