Dyfed-Powys Police has now said that the teen is thought to have entered the water at the BOC Jetty on the end of Criterion Way, Pembroke Dock.

The search is being concentrated in that area.

'Calls for help'





Luke was reported missing last Saturday (April 13) and a multi-agency search was launched after ‘calls for help’ were heard coming from the water at Hobbs Point.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said today (Wednesday, April 17): "We are continuing to search for Luke, aged 19, who has been reported missing in the Pembroke Dock area.

"Luke is described as a white male, five feet, two inches tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair.

"He was last seen wearing a long white jacket, black trousers with a white stripe and black trainers with a white stripe.

BOC Jetty

"Information received indicates that Luke may have entered the water at the BOC Jetty on the end of Criterion Way in Pembroke Dock and a search will continue in this area today.

"We are working closely with other agencies and a specialist police dive team is also involved in the search for Luke.

"Anyone who has seen Luke, or anyone who has information that could help the search, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either via direct message us on social media, by visiting https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or calling 101."

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The reference to be quoted is: DP-20240414-012