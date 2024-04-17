The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) teams at Jobcentres are currently assisting employers in different sectors, who are seeking employees to meet business demands.

The employment rate (16-64) in Wales currently stands at 69.1 per cent which is a decrease of 2.8 percentage points on the year.

However, the unemployment rate in Wales is at 3.7 per cent, up 0.3 percentage points on the year.

There is increasing pressure on the hospitality and retail industries to extend their recruitment initiatives to satisfy the needs of the local community as well as the holidaymakers who view west Wales as a preferred tourist location.

Fred Hatton, member of the DWP employer and partnership team, emphasised the significance of taking initial steps toward pursuing a career in appealing employment sectors.

He said: "Any time is a good time to begin your career in an employment sector that interests you.

"If you are unsure of your next step, seek support and guidance from your Jobcentre Work Coach if you are a benefit claimant; if not, contact Careers Wales who will guide you through the steps you may need to take.

"For those who seek employment in the care sector, plans are in place for a county-wide Social Care Jobsfair at the Pembrokeshire Archives Haverfordwest on 14 May."

The Jobcentre work coaches are considered increasingly essential in aiding businesses to fill their vacancies, while simultaneously helping more people to prepare for entering or rejoining the jobs market.

Ensuring each job seeker receives suitable support based on their individual requirements is viewed as fundamental.

There are numerous unfilled job roles across the UK, with vacancies surpassing 900,000, significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Mel Stride MP, secretary of state for work and pensions, acknowledged the eruption of long-term sickness-related inactivity since the pandemic.

The MP highlighted the implementation of the government’s £2.5billion Back to Work Plan to revitalise lives and stimulate economic expansion and endorsed the beneficial impact of welfare reforms, emphasising the importance of work in providing financial stability for British households.