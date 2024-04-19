The closure is on the Fan Road between its junction with the B4316 and the Ridgeway.

It is taking place while further roadworks are taking place, as part of the village's Welsh Government-funded Active Travel route, giving better links for walkers and cyclists between Saundersfoot railway station and the village.

The work will also see the improvement of the Fan Road junction.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "The closure is necessary for the Fan Road junction initial surface operation, edge of carriageway repair work, verge/landscaping to sections of the existing carriageway and the new Shared Use path, plus drainage alterations."

Diversions will be in place.