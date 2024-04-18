The winner will get the keys to a contemporary home in Dorset with five bedrooms and a rainforest-inspired garden.

Plus, the property comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The winner is also given £100,000 in cash to help them settle in and can either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value between £5,000 - £6,000 per month.

The house costs £2.5m. (Image: SWNS)

Look inside the next Omaze Million Pound House Draw

The house has been contextually designed with striking elevations that incorporate the landscaped gardens and woodland backdrop.

The spectacular house is built using natural wood panels, tiled accents and black powder-coated aluminium framed windows with large bi-fold doors.

The design of the property uses full-height glazing to offer incredible views of the lush green gardens while filling the house with natural light and allowing the wooded environment outside to provide a natural tapestry throughout the house.

The impressive 4,294 sq ft newly built property celebrates nature with a sun terrace and wrap-around decking that will invite the lucky winner to embrace the outdoors.

The luxurious house is arranged on three levels and has state-of-the-art finishes with smart tech throughout.

The home is set over three levels. (Image: SWNS)

The magnificent open-plan living room and kitchen have bifold glass walls on two sides and is separated from the formal dining room by a feature fireplace wall.

The kitchen is superbly equipped with a large central island with banquette seating and a breakfast table facing out over the garden.

There are stylish veined Dekton surfaces and integrated appliances including an induction hob with a downdraught extractor, twin ovens, microwave, drawer dishwasher, larder fridge, wine fridge, freezer and a boiling water tap.

A generous hardwood deck opens into the kitchen and family room, providing the perfect space for entertaining alfresco. The elegant drawing room has doors to terraces at both the front and rear of the house.

Also on this floor is an en suite guest bedroom with shower room. A hardwood staircase with a glass balustrade leads to a galleried landing sitting area, and a mirrored walkway gives access via a timber footbridge that seamlessly connects the interior and exterior spaces.

Omaze is raising money for Children in Need. (Image: SWNS)

The beautifully proportioned main bedroom suite has a central headboard, bedside tables, a dressing table, a fully fitted dressing room and a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding bath.

There are three further bedroom suites, each with built-in furniture and colour-themed shower rooms, as well as a cinema room.

The town of Poole is only eight miles away and has further shopping, entertainment and recreational options available. The Blue Flag Sandbanks beach, yacht clubs and water sports are close by towards Poole Harbour.

As well as making its Grand Prize winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Dorset, will raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Winners will also get £100,000 cash. (Image: SWNS)

Children in Need funds grassroots organisations and projects across the UK, to provide the vital positive relationships children need, to help them navigate challenges in their lives.

The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will support BBC Children in Need to fund more vital youth work projects in communities across the UK, to provide young people living in tough conditions with a space where they feel safe.

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership.

How to enter the Omaze Million Pound House Draw

In addition to winning the Grand Prize, people who enter online by midnight on Sunday 12th May (Tuesday 14th May for postal) are also in with the chance of winning a Mercedes G-Class G400D, worth over £125.000.

There is also an additional £50,000 cash prize up for grabs in the Monthly Subscriber Cash Draw for Omaze subscribers spending £20 or more.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Dorset, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on Bank Holiday Monday 27th May for online entries and Wednesday 29th May, 2024 for postal entries.

Find out how you can enter to win the home. (Image: SWNS)

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cheshire, are also available now at omaze.co.uk.

The draw closes on Sunday 28th April for online entries and Tuesday 30th April, 2024 for postal entries.

Entrants can also choose to subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every Grand Prize and Early Bird Prize, each month.

Omaze subscribers receive double the amount of entries compared to non-subscribers and can cancel their subscription at any time.

When Omaze has two House Draws running simultaneously, subscribers are entered into both, with a £10 subscription providing 30 entries into each—a total of 60 entries for just £10.

