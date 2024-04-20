Storms have been battering our shores, whipping up the waves and churning the seas.

But through it all, the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about to capture the stormy scenes on their favourite beaches - and sometimes even being lucky enough to see the sun!

Nolton, Newgale, Freshwater East, Abermawr and Pelcomb all feature in our online gallery this week.

Check out the pictures below.

And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Wonderful waves

Those waves are certainly giving the Amroth breakwaters a pounding! (Image: Haydn Williams)

Super surfer

Catching the surf at Abermawr. (Image: Jewels Rathbone)

Dam artistic

Pleasing patterns formed as the water cascades over Llys-y-frân dam. (Image: Guddhika Premarathna)

Just the two of us

A stormy stroll at Newgale. (Image: Bobbi Barnard)

The East wind shall blow...





It's rolling in at Freshwater East. (Image: NRG Captures)

Stormy sight

A gloomy, stormy Nolton. (Image: Pelcomb Portraits)