There's been some windy old weather in Pembrokeshire in recent weeks.

Storms have been battering our shores, whipping up the waves and churning the seas.

But through it all, the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about to capture the stormy scenes on their favourite beaches - and sometimes even being lucky enough to see the sun!

Nolton, Newgale, Freshwater East, Abermawr and Pelcomb all feature in our online gallery this week.

Check out the pictures below.

And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Wonderful waves

Western Telegraph: Those waves are certainly giving the Amroth breakwaters a pounding!Those waves are certainly giving the Amroth breakwaters a pounding! (Image: Haydn Williams)

Super surfer

Western Telegraph: Catching the surf at Abermawr.Catching the surf at Abermawr. (Image: Jewels Rathbone)

Dam artistic

Western Telegraph: Pleasing patterns formed as the water cascades over Llys-y-frân dam.Pleasing patterns formed as the water cascades over Llys-y-frân dam. (Image: Guddhika Premarathna)

Just the two of us

Western Telegraph: A stormy stroll at Newgale.A stormy stroll at Newgale. (Image: Bobbi Barnard)

The East wind shall blow...

Western Telegraph: It's rolling in at Freshwater East.It's rolling in at Freshwater East. (Image: NRG Captures)

Stormy sight

Western Telegraph: A gloomy, stormy Nolton.A gloomy, stormy Nolton. (Image: Pelcomb Portraits)

 