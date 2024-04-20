There's been some windy old weather in Pembrokeshire in recent weeks.
Storms have been battering our shores, whipping up the waves and churning the seas.
But through it all, the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about to capture the stormy scenes on their favourite beaches - and sometimes even being lucky enough to see the sun!
Nolton, Newgale, Freshwater East, Abermawr and Pelcomb all feature in our online gallery this week.
Check out the pictures below.
And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.
Wonderful waves
Super surfer
Dam artistic
Just the two of us
The East wind shall blow...
Stormy sight
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here