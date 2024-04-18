The works are part of the ongoing improvements to the A40 between Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross.

The road will be closed in both directions from Penblewin and Robeson Wathen to facilitate the connection between the new Redstone Bridge and the current A40.

It will close at 8pm on Friday, April 19, and will re-open at 6am on Monday, April 22.

Meanwhile, the Redstone Road junction with the A40 – from the direction of Narberth – will be closed for around a month. It will be shut at 8pm on April 19 and will re-open at 6am on May 17.

Traffic Wales has said that “every effort will be made” to re-open the junction earlier if possible.

Diversions will be in place, and more details of these can be found at traffic.wales/current-projects/a40-llanddewi-velfrey-redstone-cross-road-improvements.

The project is aimed at improving the roads between Llanddewi Velfrey and Redstone Cross and improving safety, as well as adding new cycling and walking routes.

It is due to be completed in the autumn.