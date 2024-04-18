Luke Stephenson was reported missing on Saturday, April 13, and a multi-agency search was instigated.

Police said yesterday that the search was being concentrated in the area around the BOC Jetty at the end of Criterion Way, Pembroke Dock, where the teen is believed to have entered the water.

Luke’s aunt, Emma Dewhurst, described her nephew as ‘jovial, kind, soft and timid’ with a funny sense of humour, ‘a typical 19-year-old lad’.

“He is strong. He didn’t give up easily and kept going in his life,” she said.

She said that his family is devastated by Luke’s disappearance.

“We are all so shocked and upset,” she said. “It’s really really hard.”

Her brother, Luke’s father, has travelled from the north of England to Pembrokeshire to join the search for his son.

“His dad is devastated and my mum [his grandmother] is in bits,” she added.

Emma said that Luke had left his accommodation at 2am on Saturday morning and was next picked up on CCTV four hours later at 6am.

She is asking anybody who knows Luke’s whereabouts during those four hours to get in touch and is urging anybody in the area with CCTV or ring doorbell footage to check it for any sightings of the 19-year-old.

“Where has he been in that four hours?” asked Emma. “That time from 2am; nobody is coming forward about where he was. Nobody has come forward with any CCTV footage.

“Somebody must know where he has been.

“We need to know all those gaps. We just want to piece together the facts.”

She said that Luke had spent time with his mother on the day before he disappeared, and they had parted with plans to meet up for tea in a couple of days.

“It isn’t in his nature to do this,” she said. “We can’t give up. We can’t give up trying.

“We all love him and miss him and want him home safe.

“If he doesn’t want to come home, then contact somebody and speak to somebody for help. Just let us know you are okay. That’s what my brother [Luke’s dad] would say.”

Anybody with any information about Luke’s whereabouts can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/RlB5o, or via direct message on social media.

Anybody wanting to give information anonymously can contact the charity missing people on www.missingpeople.org.uk.