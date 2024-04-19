Lee Credland of no fixed abode Pembroke had admitted sending offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message over a public communication network.

The offence took place on January 18 this year and Credland admitted his guilt last month.

He was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates court on Tuesday, May 16.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order preventing Credland, 38, from approaching or contacting a named woman directly or indirectly.

He must not enter any information about the same woman on any electronic device, network, internet or social media He is also forbidden from entering a certain address in Pembroke.

He was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a supervision order for that time. Magistrates suspended the sentence as they deemed that there was a prospect of rehabilitation.

Credland was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

He will start paying the total of £239 in £24 instalments starting on May 16.