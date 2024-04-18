Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

Traffic delays on Pembrokeshire road after reports of crash

Live

LIVE: Traffic delays on B4329 Woodstock to Haverfordwest

Emergency
Traffic
Haverfordwest
By Dan D'Alessio

  • Emergency services are at the scene of an incident on the Haverfordwest to Woodstock road
  • Dyfed-Powys Police is advising motorists to avoid the B4329 area

