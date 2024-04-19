The crash occurred at 4:30pm on the B4329 between Woodstock and Haverfordwest.

The road was partially blocked before being reopened at 8pm and the car was recovered with no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4329 between Woodstock and Haverfordwest, at 4.30pm on April 18.

“No injuries were reported. The road was closed whilst the car was recovered and reopened at 8pm.”

At the time of the incident traffic delays were reported and Dyfed-Powys Police posted on X:

“There are currently delays due to a road traffic incident



“Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey."