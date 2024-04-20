Neyland Pink Pirates under 13s completed a league and cup double - and a second successive unbeaten season - following victory over a strong Merlin’s Bridge side on Sunday April 14.

And for a large part of the Pirates squad, it was a remarkable ‘double double’ celebration.

Many of the players were winning their second league and cup double in two years.

Coach Simon Morgan said the team worked hard and deserved their success.

'Everything you need in a strong team'





“The girls are fantastic to coach. They will turn up in all weathers and be ready to train, play and listen.

“All I can do is thank them for their hard work and, of course, thank the parents who drive all over the county for matches and also our generous sponsors who help so much with the costs of running a club.

“We have everything you need in a strong team; a great goalkeeper, solid defence, talented midfielders who can attack and defend and players with a keen eye for goal too.

“But what really stands out is that they are never complacent – they continue to work for one another, never disrespect their opponents and always try to play good football.

“Girls’ and women's football is growing so quickly and we are trying to produce players who will keep playing as they get older and who knows, maybe go on to bigger and better things.”

More than 100 goals

The Pink Pirates finished the league season with 14 wins from 14 games and scored more than 100 goals.

But it was another statistic that was particularly satisfying for fellow coach Richard Evans-Browning.

“We only conceded seven goals during the league season and just two in the cup run.

"There are some very good teams in Pembrokeshire and the competition is improving all the time so keeping clean sheets and defending well as a team is massively important.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for another outstanding season.”

And there could be yet more silverware for the Pink Pirates.

Many of the u13s squad also feature for the u14s side that have claimed the league title already and are facing Camrose in the cup final this Sunday, April 21.