Swift released her new album - The Tortured Poets Department - on Friday (April 19) much to the delight of fans around the world.

She is also set to bring her Eras Tour to the UK in June, which will include a performance at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Welsh Poet Dylan Thomas features on Taylor Swift's new album

On the title track from Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, she makes mention of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

In the chorus of the track, thought to be a reference to her romance with The 1975 star Matty Healy, Swift sings: "You’re not Dylan Thomas. I’m not Patti Smith. This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel. We’re modern idiots."

Dylan Thomas is arguably one of the most well-known Welsh poets of all time, most famous for his radio drama Under Milk Wood.

Thomas was born in Swansea on October 27, 1914 and grew up in the then-town.

He became a reporter for the South Wales Daily Post at the age of 16 before moving on to become a freelance writer and working on his poetry.

As well as a poet, he was a keen actor, taking part in a number of productions across South Wales.

In 1934 he moved to London where his first poetry collection, 18 Poems, was praised by a number of established poets.

He wrote other well-known poems including Do not go gentle into that good night, And Death Shall Have No Dominion and Fern Hill.

In 1937 he married Caitlin Macnamara, with the pair having three children.

They eventually moved back to Wales, settling in Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, after having spent time in places including New Quay, Ceredigion.

Thomas first travelled to the USA in 1950 to earn money through a tour.

The Welshman, said to be a heavy drinker, died aged 39 in 1953, while on another tour to the US.

He died while staying at the Chelsea Hotel in New York - which is also referenced in Swift's song

Thomas has been an influence on some big name celebrities over the years, according to the BBC, including the likes of Bob Dylan and The Beetles.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp visited his birth place in Swansea recently, the BBC reported, saying: "I'm still floating a little, having been in the room where Under Milk Wood began."

