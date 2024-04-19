A multi-agency search in the town's waterway area was launched on Saturday after a report of 'calls for help' heard coming from the water near Hobbs Point.

Family's plea

Yesterday, Thursday April 18, his aunt issued a heartfelt plea on behalf of the family for any information relating to the whereabouts of the young man, and particularly of his movements in the early hours of Saturday.

However, police and other agencies involved have now decided to conclude their search.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "After careful consideration of all the information and expert advice that has been made available to us, a joint decision has been made by all agencies involved that the search for Luke will now conclude and will consist of intelligence- led enquiries in the coming days.

"Whilst this is an extremely difficult decision to make, we are satisfied that we have done absolutely everything we possibly can to try and locate Luke.

"His family have been informed of this decision and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.'

'Extensive enquiries'





'"I would also like to reassure the public that in addition to the searches that have taken place at the estuary, a team of police officers have been conducting extensive enquiries in Pembroke Dock since Luke was reported missing."

Do you have any information?





Anybody with any information about Luke’s whereabouts can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/RlB5o, or via direct message on social media.

Anybody wanting to give information anonymously can contact the charity missing people on www.missingpeople.org.uk.